Report: Ex-Pro Bowl wide receiver visits with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly hosted a former Pro Bowl wide receiver for a free-agent visit this week.

DJ Chark visited with the Chargers on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Former #Panthers WR DJ Chark, one of the top FA receivers available, spent yesterday in the #Chargers building on a visit, source said. LAC may draft a WR high, but they still need starters. Chark is an option. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2024

Chark spent last season with the Carolina Panthers. He caught just 35 passes for 525 yards and 5 touchdowns in an offense that struggled the majority of the year with rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

In 2022, Chark caught 30 passes for 502 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games with the Detroit Lions.

Chark began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him in the second round in 2018. He broke out in his second season in 2019 with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and 8 touchdowns, which earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl. He has been inconsistent since.

The Chargers lost Mike Williams in free agency this offseason and then traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears. Many expect them to draft a wide receiver early, and head coach Jim Harbuagh may even have a secret strategy to help him land the best one possible.

Though he is only 27, Chark’s chances of becoming a No. 1 receiver seem slim. He probably would not be a replacement for either Williams or Allen, but he could certainly be productive in a Justin Herbert-led offense.