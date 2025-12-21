DJ Moore had the most fitting reaction to his touchdown catch

D.J. Moore caught the winning touchdown pass for his Chicago Bears on Saturday night and had the most fitting reaction afterwards.

The Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime of their Week 16 game at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Caleb Williams found Moore in the end zone for a 46-yard score to win the game. That came after the Packers had a 4th-and-1 at the Chicago 36 but botched their handoff exchange and turned the ball over on downs.

After Moore made his catch, he laid in the end zone, completely exhausted both physically and emotionally.

DJ Moore is literally all of us after that game. BEAR DOWN pic.twitter.com/OOP7N0KIHt — Ross Pins (@chisportsross) December 21, 2025

That reaction said it all.

The Bears won the game in overtime, beating the rival Packers to solidify their spot in first place in the NFC North. This is all for a team that has finished last in the division three straight years.

It’s one heck of a turnaround, and Moore taking a minute to lay in the end zone captured the feelings in Chicago. Bears fans have been waiting a long time to be back in first place in the NFC North. This is the team’s first winning season since 2018.

Moore had 5 catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the win. That gives him 48 catches for 664 yards and 6 touchdowns on the season.