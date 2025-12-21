Bears stun Packers with ridiculous game-winning touchdown in overtime

The Chicago Bears pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in regular-season history Saturday against the Green Bay Packers in front of an incredulous crowd at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

The Bears were all but dead in the closing minutes of the Week 16 matchup, trailing 16-6 with just over two minutes left. A field goal from Bears kicker Cairo Santos cut the deficit to seven right at the two-minute warning.

With time trickling away, Chicago opted for an onside kick. Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had the ball fall right into his lap, but failed to grab it, allowing Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell to secure possession for the Bears near midfield.

Bears quarterback forced overtime with a game-tying touchdown to Jahdae Walker in the closing seconds, then sealed the deal with an unreal walk-off TD to DJ Moore in the extra period. Chicago sealed the comeback for a 22-16 win.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE



BEARS WIN pic.twitter.com/3ShtuowNYm — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

“That’s one of those plays where we’re sitting in [Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s] office in one of those meetings, talking about that play,” Williams said of his pass to Moore during his postgame interview. “And we knew we could make that play.”

Williams finished 19/34 for 250 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Packers QB Jordan Love left the game after a hard hit in the second quarter and was later ruled out due to a concussion.

After years of getting tormented by the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers in the regular season, the Bears finally got a little taste of revenge on Saturday night.