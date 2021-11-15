 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 14, 2021

DK Metcalf has blunt explanation for his ejection

November 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf lost his cool at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, and he knew exactly what caused it.

Metcalf was ejected late in Sunday’s game for an altercation with two Green Bay defenders. Most notably, Metcalf grabbed and held on to Henry Black’s facemask after a play, sparking a scuffle.

There was some question as to how Metcalf could do something so blatant so close to an official. His response after the game was brutally honest: he was “tired of losing.”

In Metcalf’s first two years in the NFL, the Seahawks won 11 games and 12 games, making the playoffs in both seasons. Sunday’s loss dropped them to 3-6 in 2021, something Metcalf is not accustomed to.

The losing is also unlikely to impress quarterback Russell Wilson, who may be heading for a tumultuous offseason at this rate.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus