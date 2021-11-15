DK Metcalf has blunt explanation for his ejection

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf lost his cool at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, and he knew exactly what caused it.

Metcalf was ejected late in Sunday’s game for an altercation with two Green Bay defenders. Most notably, Metcalf grabbed and held on to Henry Black’s facemask after a play, sparking a scuffle.

There was some question as to how Metcalf could do something so blatant so close to an official. His response after the game was brutally honest: he was “tired of losing.”

#Seahawks WR DK Metcalf asked what prompted the fight that got him ejected at the end of the game? “I’m tired of losing.” Seattle falls to 3-6. Green Bay #Packers now 8-2. pic.twitter.com/yJA1jrzpS6 — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) November 15, 2021

In Metcalf’s first two years in the NFL, the Seahawks won 11 games and 12 games, making the playoffs in both seasons. Sunday’s loss dropped them to 3-6 in 2021, something Metcalf is not accustomed to.

The losing is also unlikely to impress quarterback Russell Wilson, who may be heading for a tumultuous offseason at this rate.