DK Metcalf ejected for altercation with Henry Black, Rasul Douglas

November 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

DK Metcalf grabs Henry Black

DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers game and then tried to pull a fast one.

Metcalf was likely frustrated that his team was losing 17-0 to Green Bay. He got into a scuffle with Henry Black, grabbing the Packers defender by the face mask after an incompletion with just over a minute left in the game.

Metcalf also grabbed/shoved Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes.

Metcalf was ejected from the game. He tried to enter the team’s huddle two plays later and was sent back to the sidelines.

Metcalf had three catches for 26 yards on eight targets. His Seahawks were shutout for the first time with Russell Wilson at quarterback. That led to a frustrating night for Seattle’s offense, and Metcalf’s emotions to boil over.

