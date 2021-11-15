DK Metcalf ejected for altercation with Henry Black, Rasul Douglas

DK Metcalf was ejected from Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers game and then tried to pull a fast one.

Metcalf was likely frustrated that his team was losing 17-0 to Green Bay. He got into a scuffle with Henry Black, grabbing the Packers defender by the face mask after an incompletion with just over a minute left in the game.

Metcalf also grabbed/shoved Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes.

Awkward: DK Metcalf got ejected and then tried to go back in the game. Ref told him to get off the field.pic.twitter.com/o7rmceexXZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2021

Metcalf was ejected from the game. He tried to enter the team’s huddle two plays later and was sent back to the sidelines.

DK Metcalf was ejected from the game. He appeared to try and re-enter the huddle and he was promptly reminded that is not allowed. pic.twitter.com/4f0U40MFOF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 15, 2021

Metcalf had three catches for 26 yards on eight targets. His Seahawks were shutout for the first time with Russell Wilson at quarterback. That led to a frustrating night for Seattle’s offense, and Metcalf’s emotions to boil over.