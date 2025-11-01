Dolphins could consider trading star player

The Miami Dolphins may not be finished making major changes after firing general manager Chris Grier this week.

The Dolphins are at least willing to consider trading wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Miami was unwilling to listen to offers with Grier as general manager, but interim general manager Champ Kelly could take a different approach.

Waddle signed a three-year, $84.5 million extension with the Dolphins in the offseason, but has a low base salary. He turns 27 later this month and has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name, which would make him a valuable commodity.

Rapoport notes that the cost to acquire Waddle would be steep, but the Dolphins are at least willing to consider competitive trade offers. The fifth-year receiver has 41 catches for 586 yards and four touchdowns through nine games this season.

The Dolphins are highly unlikely to make anything of this season as they sit at 2-7 entering Week 9. Waddle is their top receiver with Tyreek Hill out for the season, and while the team could build around him, they have so many needs that a trade might allow them to get pieces to fill multiple holes. Considering how fed up their fans are, any big changes might be welcomed at this point.