Dolphins got away with blatant helmet-to-helmet hit against Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker was injured on a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, but the player who delivered the blow was somehow not penalized.

Mac Jones tried to complete a quick pass to Parker on 2nd-and-10 late in the third quarter. The throw was on-target, but Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott jarred the ball loose with a big hit. The hit was also illegal.

DeVante Parker just got absolutely destroyed pic.twitter.com/0p1FIpwTjk — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 29, 2023

For whatever reason, the officials missed the helmet-to-helmet contact. The Patriots should have been awarded a first down. Instead, Jones threw another incomplete pass on 3rd-and-10 and New England was forced to punt. The Patriots were trailing 24-10 at the time, so the missed call was a big one.

Parker was also injured on the play. He left for a concussion evaluation and did not return.