Dolphins WR Grant DuBose stretchered off field in frightening scene

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose left Sunday’s game on a stretcher after he took a hit to the head from a defender.

The Dolphins were trailing the Houston Texans 20-6 midway through the third quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. DuBose caught a pass over the middle of the field on 2nd-and-9 and was hit hard by Texans cornerback Calen Bullock.

Grant DuBose takes a scary hit. Hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/OstNvUeMbf — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) December 15, 2024

DuBose laid motionless on the turf for several seconds. Trainers and medical personnel eventually cut his jersey off and unscrewed his helmet to remove it. DuBose was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field in a very frightening scene:

Scary scene in Houston as Dolphins WR Grant Dubose is taken off the field following a collision with Texans defender Calen Bullock. pic.twitter.com/lxPHovBfO8 — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) December 15, 2024

CBS reported that DuBose was in stable condition and being taken to a local hospital.

The Green Bay Packers selected DuBose in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Charlotte wide receiver was waived during the preseason and signed with Miami. He had 1 catch in 2 games entering Sunday’s contest against the Texans.