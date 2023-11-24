Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips suffers Achilles injury on non-contact play

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Jaelan Phillips exited Friday’s game against the New York Jets after suffering an Achilles injury in the fourth quarter.

The Jets were lined up for a 2nd-and-10 play in the fourth quarter while down 27-6. Phillips was getting set to rush the passer but went down with an injury.

Video replays showed that Phillips’ right calf muscle vibrated before he went down, which is typical of a torn Achilles tendon injury.

Unfortunately you can see the ripple in Jaelan Phillips calf Torn Achilles is likely pic.twitter.com/yvUHYrRJmO — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) November 24, 2023

Phillips was taken away on a cart and declared out for the game with an Achilles injury. The 24-year-old had 4 tackles and a sack in the game.

Since being drafted in the first round in 2021 by Miami, Phillips has recorded 22 sacks.