Dolphins add new offensive weapon in free agency

The Miami Dolphins are adding another weapon to their already-potent offense.

The Dolphins and tight end Jonnu Smith agreed Thursday to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to a few reporters.

Former Falcons tight end Jonnu Smtih and the Miami Dolphins reached agreement on a two-year deal with the do worth up to $10 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

Smith seemed to confirm the move with a post on social media. He posted on X a bunch of dolphin emojis.

🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬 — Jonnu Smith (@Easymoney_81) March 7, 2024

The 28-year-old Smith is coming off a big season with the Falcons. He scored 3 touchdowns, and his 50 catches and 582 yards both represented career-high marks.

The Dolphins were second in the NFL in points scored and first in yards last season. Most of their production in the passing game came from wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Their tight ends Durham Smythe and Julian Hill combined for 41 catches and 414 yards.