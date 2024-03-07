 Skip to main content
Dolphins add new offensive weapon in free agency

March 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Aug 22, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; A Miami Dolphins helmet lays on the field prior to the start of the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are adding another weapon to their already-potent offense.

The Dolphins and tight end Jonnu Smith agreed Thursday to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million, according to a few reporters.

Smith seemed to confirm the move with a post on social media. He posted on X a bunch of dolphin emojis.

The 28-year-old Smith is coming off a big season with the Falcons. He scored 3 touchdowns, and his 50 catches and 582 yards both represented career-high marks.

The Dolphins were second in the NFL in points scored and first in yards last season. Most of their production in the passing game came from wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Their tight ends Durham Smythe and Julian Hill combined for 41 catches and 414 yards.

