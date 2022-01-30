Report: Dolphins prepared to jump into Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes

Jim Harbaugh has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams as he contemplates leaving Michigan, and the Miami Dolphins are expected to have their say if the coach goes that route.

A former Dolphins employee who remains familiar with the team’s thinking told Outkick’s Armando Salguero that owner Stephen Ross will “do what he can” to hire Harbaugh if Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL.

Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last nite he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We'll see. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 30, 2022

Ross, of course, is in a very unique position. He is a Michigan alum and a huge donor to the school’s football program. He said previously that he is not going to be the one to pull Harbaugh away from Michigan. But if Harbaugh is committed to leaving Ann Arbor, it seems like a given that Ross would love to have him in Miami.

All indications are that Harbaugh is at least seriously considering a return to the NFL. He was viewed as a potential candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders, but they are on the verge of hiring a different coach. Harbaugh is expected to interview with at least one other NFL team. It would be a surprise if he doesn’t speak with the Dolphins at some point.

Photo: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warmups before a game against Northern Illinois at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021