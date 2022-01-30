 Skip to main content
Report: Dolphins prepared to jump into Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes

January 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Jim Harbaugh has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams as he contemplates leaving Michigan, and the Miami Dolphins are expected to have their say if the coach goes that route.

A former Dolphins employee who remains familiar with the team’s thinking told Outkick’s Armando Salguero that owner Stephen Ross will “do what he can” to hire Harbaugh if Harbaugh wants to return to the NFL.

Ross, of course, is in a very unique position. He is a Michigan alum and a huge donor to the school’s football program. He said previously that he is not going to be the one to pull Harbaugh away from Michigan. But if Harbaugh is committed to leaving Ann Arbor, it seems like a given that Ross would love to have him in Miami.

All indications are that Harbaugh is at least seriously considering a return to the NFL. He was viewed as a potential candidate for the Las Vegas Raiders, but they are on the verge of hiring a different coach. Harbaugh is expected to interview with at least one other NFL team. It would be a surprise if he doesn’t speak with the Dolphins at some point.

