Josh McDaniels expected to be named Raiders head coach

January 30, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

The Las Vegas Raiders made a hire on Sunday that likely signals they are on the verge of hiring Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

The Raiders have hired New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler to be their general manager, NFL Network reports. They are expected to finalize a deal with McDaniels next.

McDaniels reportedly met with Raiders owner Mark Davis and other team executives for several hours on Friday night. He shared a very specific vision for the team, and it sounds like it was enough to convince Davis that McDaniels is the man for the job.

McDaniels interviewed for at least one head coach job last offseason. The 45-year-old infamously backed out after agreeing to become a team’s head coach a few years ago.

While his resume as an offensive coordinator is as good as it gets, McDaniels already had one failed stint as a head coach. He lasted less than two seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, finishing with an 11-17 record. He’ll be under a lot of pressure to succeed in Las Vegas.

