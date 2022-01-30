Josh McDaniels expected to be named Raiders head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders made a hire on Sunday that likely signals they are on the verge of hiring Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.

The Raiders have hired New England Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler to be their general manager, NFL Network reports. They are expected to finalize a deal with McDaniels next.

The #Raiders are expected to hire #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler as their new GM, per, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. He was key in New England’s fast turnaround, now turns his attention to Las Vegas. The next step is slated to be the hire of Josh McDaniels as head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Josh McDaniels interviewed in Las Vegas yesterday, and sounded like it went as well as anyone could have hoped. https://t.co/UmBsESj8gS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

McDaniels reportedly met with Raiders owner Mark Davis and other team executives for several hours on Friday night. He shared a very specific vision for the team, and it sounds like it was enough to convince Davis that McDaniels is the man for the job.

McDaniels interviewed for at least one head coach job last offseason. The 45-year-old infamously backed out after agreeing to become a team’s head coach a few years ago.

While his resume as an offensive coordinator is as good as it gets, McDaniels already had one failed stint as a head coach. He lasted less than two seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, finishing with an 11-17 record. He’ll be under a lot of pressure to succeed in Las Vegas.

Photo: Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports