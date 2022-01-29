Report: Jim Harbaugh interviews for surprise team’s head coach job

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been repeatedly linked with an NFL return this offseason, usually with the Las Vegas Raiders. A new report indicates that the NFL interest is legitimate, but perhaps with a different team.

Harbaugh will interview for the Minnesota Vikings head coach position, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. This marks the first public report of any interest between Harbaugh and the Vikings.

So far, any speculation relating to Harbaugh has paired him with the Raiders, with one report going as far as to suggest he would accept the job if it were offered to him. However, Las Vegas appears set to go in a different direction. That would open the door for a team like the Vikings, who are coming out of nowhere here.

There is a connection, however, as new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah got his start in the NFL working for the San Francisco 49ers while Harbaugh was still the team’s coach. At the very least, Adofo-Mensah would be familiar with Harbaugh’s work and could have easily singled out the Michigan coach as a candidate to target.

One question is whether Harbaugh would be interested in taking the Minnesota job. If he really is interviewing, that suggests he is at least open to considering it. A previous report indicates that Harbaugh is eager to get another crack at a Super Bowl. If that is the case, he could be open to any job where he thinks he has the chance to accomplish that.

Photo: Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports