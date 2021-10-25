Report: One team has made actual trade offer for Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans appear to be inching closer to trading Deshaun Watson, and they reportedly have at least one offer for the star quarterback on the table.

The Miami Dolphins have been viewed as the frontrunner to land Watson for months. Armando Salguero of Outkick says he was told by a source on Sunday that Miami has an actual offer on the table for Watson. Though, the details of the offer are unclear.

It seems safe to assume that whatever the Dolphins offered, the Texans want more. Most people believe Houston was behind the leak last week that they were getting close to trading Watson.

The Texans obviously want to trade Watson, but they are said to be seeking multiple first-round picks. You can understand why teams are unwilling to offer that with Watson having been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. The NFL is waiting for a grand jury to decide if Watson will be prosecuted, and the league could hand down disciplinary action after that.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that the Texans expect to trade Watson by the Nov. 2 deadline. The Dolphins are not the only team interested in Watson, but the QB has a no-trade clause. He supposedly wants to play in Miami, which could be a big factor in the trade talks and result in the Texans having even less leverage.