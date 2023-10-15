 Skip to main content
Dolphins owner hilariously mimicked Jaylen Waddle’s signature celebration

October 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Stephen Ross doing the waddle

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle’s touchdown celebration is one of the more recognizable ones in the NFL. So recognizable, in fact, that even the team’s owner is getting in on the act during Sunday’s game.

Waddle caught a game-tying touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and broke out his classic “waddle” celebration. He was not the only one: Dolphins owner Stephen Ross even got in on the act in his private box.

Might as well get in on the fun, especially with how well the Dolphins have been playing this year. That was not necessarily the case during the first half on Sunday, but they got the offense going eventually.

How popular is Waddle’s celebration? It even made it to the FIFA World Cup last year.

Jaylen WaddleStephen Ross
