Dolphins in talks with notable tight end

The Miami Dolphins are trying to address one of their biggest areas of need.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that veteran tight end Jonnu Smith visited the Dolphins this week. Schefter adds that the two sides are said to be in contract negotiations.

Smith, 28, was recently released by the Atlanta Falcons, his third career NFL team. He had a fairly strong 2023 campaign as the TE2 behind Kyle Pitts, coming down with 50 catches for 582 yards and three touchdowns. Smith also previously posted an eight-touchdown season with the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

Though Miami’s offense is extremely potent, they have not gotten a lot of production out of their tight ends in the last few years. Durham Smythe led the position last season with 366 yards but zero touchdowns. Mike Gesicki had put up modest numbers in the few years prior to that, but he left the Dolphins before the 2023 season to sign with the New England Patriots.

For Miami, they have already had some high-profile player departures in recent weeks. But it should be worth using one of those vacated roster spots on a new safety net for Tua Tagovailoa like Smith.