Falcons decide to release notable offensive weapon

The Atlanta Falcons are not giving one veteran player the chance to stick around for the (second) Raheem Morris era.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Falcons are releasing veteran tight end Jonnu Smith. The decision ends Smith’s tenure in Atlanta after just one season.

A former third-round pick, Smith did pretty well for himself in that one season. He finished third on the team in receiving yards with 582 (which was also a career-high for him) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three.

But Smith, 28, is the clear TE2 to Kyle Pitts in Atlanta. Morris, the Falcons’ new head coach, will likely do a better job of getting the team’s primary weapons involved in the offense than predecessor Arthur Smith did.

While Smith has a strong track record of production (he was also second on the Tennessee Titans with eight receiving TDs in 2020), he ultimately finds himself as an odd man out in Atlanta. Amid the Falcons’ other high-octane offensive hires this offseason, they are clearly going for higher-ceiling play.