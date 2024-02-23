Dolphins expected to cut 4-time Pro Bowler

The Miami Dolphins are expected to part ways with one of their top defensive players.

Multiple reporters said on Friday that the Dolphins have informed cornerback Xavien Howard that they plan to cut him at the start of the new league year.

The Dolphins signed Howard to a massive 5-year, $90 million deal in April 2022. He made $19.25 million in 2022 and $18.75 million last season but had low cap hits each year due to the structure of his deal. In 2024, Howard’s cap hit was set to balloon, and he was going to count for $25.9 million against the cap. The Dolphins will instead choose to cut him and take the $23.1 million cap hit.

Howard was drafted No. 38 overall by the Dolphins out of Baylor in 2016. The 30-year-old made the Pro Bowl four times, including three straight years from 2020-2022. In 13 games last season, he had 45 tackles and 1 interception.

The Dolphins have Jalen Ramsey set to count for $27 million against the salary cap next season. It didn’t make sense for Miami to have over 20 percent of their cap committed to two cornerbacks.