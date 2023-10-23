Dolphins teammates knock each other down in scary collision

The Miami Dolphins had a couple of injury scares in their Sunday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was forced off the field due to a back injury late in the first half. He was seen gingerly making his way to the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Dolphins fans witnessed another scare late in the third quarter. The Eagles were facing 1st-and-10 at their own 25. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was forced to scramble while Dolphins linebacker David Long Jr. and safety Jevon Holland chased after Eagles receivers.

Long and Holland were so focused on their defensive assignment that they ended up violently ramming into each other. The helmet-to-helmet contact left both Eagles players dazed and on the ground. The NBC broadcast went into a commercial break as medical staff attended to the downed teammates.

Prayers for Jevon Holland and David Long after they collided on the field 🙏🏻 That didn’t look great. pic.twitter.com/EvyctUKDse — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 23, 2023

Oh no… this looks scary.#Dolphins David Long and Jevon Holland went down after a colliding on the field here..pic.twitter.com/WIl7E6o2Pi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2023

Long entered concussion protocol and went back to the locker room following the incident. Holland was able to return just a few plays later.