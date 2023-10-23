 Skip to main content
Jaylen Waddle exits Dolphins-Eagles game with back injury

October 22, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Jaylen Waddle

Sep 19, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on Sunday suffered a back injury late in the first half of his team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins wideout appeared to be in serious discomfort as he walked off the field and into the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Dolphins’ official X account posted that Waddle remained questionable to return heading into the halftime break.

Waddle exited the contest with 2 catches for 24 yards.

The Dolphins trailed 17-3 before Waddle’s first-half departure. They were able to enter the break with some momentum following a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the final minute of the second quarter.

Waddle previously missed the Dolphins’ historic 70-20 drubbing of the Denver Broncos in Week 3 due to a concussion suffered the week prior. Waddle played in 33 of Miami’s 34 regular season contests in 2021 and 2022.

