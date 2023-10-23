Jaylen Waddle exits Dolphins-Eagles game with back injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on Sunday suffered a back injury late in the first half of his team’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins wideout appeared to be in serious discomfort as he walked off the field and into the locker room at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

#JaylenWaddle with the back spasm waddle making it hard to returnhttps://t.co/im8j1R77B1 pic.twitter.com/cqD7k5Tqeq — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 23, 2023

The Dolphins’ official X account posted that Waddle remained questionable to return heading into the halftime break.

Injury Update | Jaylen Waddle has a back injury and is questionable to return. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 23, 2023

Waddle exited the contest with 2 catches for 24 yards.

The Dolphins trailed 17-3 before Waddle’s first-half departure. They were able to enter the break with some momentum following a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the final minute of the second quarter.

Waddle previously missed the Dolphins’ historic 70-20 drubbing of the Denver Broncos in Week 3 due to a concussion suffered the week prior. Waddle played in 33 of Miami’s 34 regular season contests in 2021 and 2022.