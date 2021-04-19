 Skip to main content
Report: Dolphins receiving trade interest in No. 6 pick

April 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

miami dolphins logo

The Miami Dolphins have already moved down once in the NFL Draft, and they may be poised do to so again.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Dolphins have received multiple calls from teams interested in moving up for the No. 6 overall pick. The Dolphins are said to be “considering” the possibility, but nothing is clear yet.

There are multiple reasons that a team might want to jump up for the sixth pick. Much has been made of the top four quarterbacks in the draft, and there is an outside chance one could still be on the board there. While quarterbacks are set to go in picks 1-3, the Atlanta Falcons are no guarantee to select one, though a trade is possible there as well. The Cincinnati Bengals, set to pick at No. 5, are set with Joe Burrow, so a quarterback could be sitting there at No. 6 if the Falcons don’t trade out or pick one themselves. That would likely be an ideal scenario for Miami, who could then demand a pretty sizable package for the pick.

Of course, some other teams might have non-quarterback targets at No. 6. It all makes for a very interesting scenario ahead of the draft.

