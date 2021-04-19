Falcons prefer to trade out of No. 4 pick?

The Atlanta Falcons sit in the most intriguing spot in the NFL Draft. It’s no secret that the first three teams picking are set, and they will be picking quarterbacks. The Falcons, however, have options.

According to Peter King of Football Morning in America, it’s not clear even within league circles what Atlanta plans to do with the No. 4 pick. He reports, however, that he thinks their preference would be to trade back “for a ransom” if such an offer arrives.

If the Falcons keep the pick, a quarterback could be on the table, and the team is reportedly intrigued by the choices. Standout tight end Kyle Pitts also figures to be an option.

One team has reportedly already talked to the Falcons about the No. 4 pick. It certainly does not sound as if the asking price will be cheap. That’s what makes Atlanta the team to watch early on in the first round.