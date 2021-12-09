Dolphins WR looking to acquire bizarre pet

A Miami Dolphins player may soon be a true “Florida Man” in one sense.

Dolphins receiver Mack Hollins said on Wednesday that he is looking to acquire a strange pet — an alligator.

“You can carry it,” said Hollins, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Hollins added that he will go looking for an alligator over the weekend with the Dolphins on bye. He also said that he has two snakes that he carries around his neck while roaming around the neighborhood.

For Hollins, his eccentricities have not stopped him from producing for Miami this season. Despite only playing 33 percent of the team’s snaps, Hollins has four receiving touchdowns, which is tied for tops on the team.

While many states forbid the ownership of exotic animals like alligators, it is legal in Florida subject to certain requirements. Among these requirements, Hollins would need to acquire a Class II Personal Pet License in addition to demonstrating one year and 1,000 hours of “substantial practical experience in the handling, husbandry and care of alligators or other crocodilian species,” per the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

If Hollins ultimately succeeds in his pursuit though, he would actually not be the first NFL player to own a pet alligator.

