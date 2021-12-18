Donald Parham provides encouraging update on his condition

Less than 24 hours after suffering a scary injury against the Kansas City Chiefs, Donald Parham is giving an encouraging update on his condition.

The Los Angeles Chargers tight end gave a thumbs-up from his hospital bed in a post to his social media pages on Friday.

“I’m all good errbody,” wrote Parham in the post. “You know can’t nothing hold a real one down.

“But I appreciate all the love and support from everyone,” he went on. “It means so much to me and my family to know so many people are thinking about me and my well being.”

The 24-year-old Parham hit his head on the turf while trying to catch a pass in the end zone on Thursday. The frightening sequence saw Parham having to be stretchered off with his hands appearing to tremble.

This is definitely a reassuring update from Parham himself though and is consistent with what the Chargers said about his status earlier in the day.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports