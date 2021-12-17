 Skip to main content
Chargers issue Donald Parham health update

December 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Donald Parham on a stretcher

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham left Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a frightening injury, and the team has issued an update on his health.

The Chargers revealed on Friday that Parham spent the night at the UCLA Harbor Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. The positive news is that he is expected to be released at some point on Friday.

Parham was running across the back of the end zone in the first quarter against the Chiefs on a fourth-down play. He got his hands on a pass from Justin Herbert but dropped it as he went to the ground. He appeared to hit his head on the turf. Parham was taken off the field on a stretcher, and his hands appeared to be trembling.

While a concussion is always a concerning injury, it’s promising that doctors feel Parham can be sent home after less than 24 hours.

Parham, 24, entered the game with 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season.

