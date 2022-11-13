 Skip to main content
Brittany Mahomes was not happy with refs in Chiefs game

November 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany was quite vocal Sunday in her opinion of the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brittany Mahomes was particularly livid over a second quarter hit on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who took a helmet-to-helmet hit from safety Andre Cisco. Smith-Schuster left the game after the hit and did not return.

Cisco was flagged for the hit, but the lack of ejection clearly bothered Mahomes.

She also retweeted several other critical posts, including one accusing Cisco of head-hunting and another that argued for Cisco’s ejection.

There is nothing new about Mahomes reacting to Chiefs games, sometimes critically. There is certainly an element of homerism to it, but she’s hardly the only one voicing the opinion she is here.

