D’Onta Foreman taken to hospital via helicopter after neck injury in practice
Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman was taken to the hospital on Thursday after he suffered a concerning injury during training camp practice.
Foreman was immobilized and carted off the field after he was injured during a special teams drill. The Browns later said in a statement that the veteran back “sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain.” He left the field in an ambulance and was then transported via helicopter to a medical facility nearby where the Browns were practicing in West Virginia.
The Browns said Foreman “had movement in all of his extremities.”
Statement from #Browns on D’Onta Foreman who will be transported by helicopter: pic.twitter.com/0ZEWnCGqAX
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Foreman was “in good spirits” and that training staff and medical personnel were taking precautions.
On #Browns D’Onta Foreman, I’m told “everything is moving and this is precautionary.” Helicopter necessary because the closest hospital to The Greenbrier is in Roanoke.
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024
The Browns took a knee and prayed as a team after Foreman was carted off.
#Browns on their knees praying for D’Onta Foreman, who was placed in an ambulance on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/Bc2TW8z7pr
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 1, 2024
Foreman signed with the Browns as a free agent this offseason. He played for the Chicago Bears last season and was a healthy scratch early in the year before being thrust into a starting role due to injuries. Foreman finished with 429 yards and 4 touchdowns on 109 carries.
The 28-year-old Foreman had his best season with the Carolina Panthers two years ago, when he rushed for 914 yards and 5 touchdowns.