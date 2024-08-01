D’Onta Foreman taken to hospital via helicopter after neck injury in practice

Cleveland Browns running back D’Onta Foreman was taken to the hospital on Thursday after he suffered a concerning injury during training camp practice.

Foreman was immobilized and carted off the field after he was injured during a special teams drill. The Browns later said in a statement that the veteran back “sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain.” He left the field in an ambulance and was then transported via helicopter to a medical facility nearby where the Browns were practicing in West Virginia.

The Browns said Foreman “had movement in all of his extremities.”

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Foreman was “in good spirits” and that training staff and medical personnel were taking precautions.

The Browns took a knee and prayed as a team after Foreman was carted off.

Foreman signed with the Browns as a free agent this offseason. He played for the Chicago Bears last season and was a healthy scratch early in the year before being thrust into a starting role due to injuries. Foreman finished with 429 yards and 4 touchdowns on 109 carries.

The 28-year-old Foreman had his best season with the Carolina Panthers two years ago, when he rushed for 914 yards and 5 touchdowns.