Doug Pederson sent funny text to Andy Reid after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Doug Pederson and Andy Reid go way back, so it would not be a huge surprise if some of Pederson’s influence was felt in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. That is what Pederson thinks, anyway.

Pederson sent Reid a text after the Chiefs held off the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach jokingly accused Reid of stealing the motion plays on two Chiefs touchdowns from him.

After the Super Bowl Doug Pederson sent a text to his friend Andy Reid referencing that Reid stole the motion play used on the two TD passes from him. Then the next text Pederson sent said Congratulations. 😂 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) March 6, 2023

Does this mean Pederson was the mastermind behind the “corn dog” play? Maybe, although the name is completely Reid’s.

Pederson was a quarterback for the Eagles in Reid’s first year as coach and later went on to become an offensive assistant on Reid’s coaching staff. When Reid took over in Kansas City, Pederson was his first offensive coordinator. No doubt they’ve influenced each other in many ways, and Reid may still be winning games thanks to some of that help.