Andy Reid’s go-ahead touchdown play has incredible name

February 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Andy Reid on the field

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles had the “Philly Special.” The Kansas City Chiefs now have their own answer to that momentous play.

The Chiefs took their first lead of Super Bowl LVII in the fourth quarter on a perfectly-schemed touchdown to Kadarius Toney, along with the ensuing extra point. The play was widely praised thanks in large part to the misdirection that completely fooled the Philadelphia defense and opened things up for Toney to score uncontested.

Speaking to Peter King of NBC Sports after the Chiefs’ 38-35 win, coach Andy Reid divulged the name of the play: “corn dog.”

“It’s called ‘corn dog’,” Reid said. “Nothing better than a good corn dog with some mustard and ketchup.”

This is probably the most quintessential Reid play name of all time. It even fits in nicely with his trio of keys to life.

Reid’s inventive playcalling was a big reason the Chiefs were able to come back from their halftime deficit to defeat the Eagles. The play name just makes it even better.

