Doug Pederson takes shot at Patriots over Mac Jones’ development

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is pleased with what he has seen from Mac Jones during training camp, and it’s fair to say he does not think the New England Patriots did a particularly good job with the quarterback.

Pederson offered up a telling quote about Jones after the Jaguars blasted Atlanta 31-0 in Friday’s preseason game. Jones went 13/18 for 113 yards and a touchdown in the game, mixing quality production with some rather risky throws. Pederson blamed the latter, semi-jokingly, on Jones’ Patriots education.

“Mac has played extremely well the last couple of weeks and really has bought into what we do,” Pederson said, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “He’ll still revert back to his Patriot ways every now and then and we got to remind him he’s in Jacksonville, but he’s done a good job. He’s done a good job managing and running the offense, getting everybody involved. He sees the field well, throws a good ball, so he’s done a good job.”

Pederson is being a bit light-hearted here, but there may be some truth behind his words. Jones himself certainly seems to believe that the Patriots let him down, as did one of Jones’ former New England teammates.

Jones is battling for the backup job in Jacksonville behind Trevor Lawrence, but there is no certainty he winds up with that role, either.