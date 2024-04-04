Mac Jones takes shot at Patriots in social media video

Mac Jones took an apparent shot at the New England Patriots in a new social media video.

In a video for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jones was asked about his hobbies, and he confessed that he occasionally does a bit of rapping. He made it clear that it is not a serious hobby, but he is willing to disclose it publicly now that he is “not in New England.”

“I like to do a little bit of rapping,” Jones said, laughing. “I got a couple songs, but nobody knows about it. I’m letting the world know now that I’m not in New England.”

That last line certainly seems like a reference to the Patriots’ reputation for having a rather uptight and buttoned-down culture that would frown on that sort of thing.

Jones spent three mostly underwhelming years with the Patriots, and reports toward the end of his tenure suggested he had worn out his welcome with the organization. He certainly makes it sound like that feeling may have been mutual.

Jones will be working as Trevor Lawrence’s backup with the Jaguars. We may see a bit more of his personality as a result of the move.