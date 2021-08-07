 Skip to main content
Doug Pederson spotted working at Bears camp

August 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson didn’t land a new gig after being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2020 season. Instead, he seems to be helping out an old friend.

Pederson was spotted at Chicago Bears camp on Friday, working with players on the practice field while wearing the team’s colors.

It’s not clear if Pederson was in camp in an official capacity or if he was simply present as a guest of Bears coach Matt Nagy. Pederson and Nagy have long been tied together, and Pederson hired Nagy as his quarterbacks coach in 2013 while offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pederson also got to reconnect with Bears quarterback Nick Foles, who won Super Bowl MVP when the Eagles won their championship.

It doesn’t sound like Pederson sought out opportunities to coach in 2021. He seems content to work on an informal basis, pick up new ideas, and hop back on the coaching carousel after the 2021 season. Whether he keeps working with the Bears in some sort of temporary role remains to be seen.

