Doug Pederson not expected to coach in NFL in 2021

Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles just three years ago, and it would be a surprise if he isn’t a head coach in the NFL again at some point in the future. It does not sound like that will happen next season, however.

Pederson told Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that he is “leaning toward taking the next year off and preparing for [the] next season.”

The Eagles and Texans are the only teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and Pederson hasn’t been mentioned as a candidate for the Houston job. He could likely land an offensive coordinator job without much effort, but it makes more sense for him to wait for another head coaching opportunity.

Many were surprised the Eagles fired Pederson given the success he enjoyed in Philly. There were reports that most within the organization were opposed to the move, which could help explain why the Eagles still don’t have a replacement.

Taking a year off is always risky, but Pederson should be a strong candidate for head coaching jobs a year from now.