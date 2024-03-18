NFL Draft analyst’s surprising take about Marvin Harrison Jr goes viral

Marvin Harrison Jr. has long been considered the consensus best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, but one respected analyst believes there are teams that may not view the former Ohio State star that way.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who worked as a scout for three different NFL teams, said on Monday that he would not be stunned if LSU’s Malik Nabers is the first wide receiver taken in the draft. Jeremiah even went as far as to “guarantee” that some teams have Nabers ranked ahead of Harrison.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if Nabers ended up being the 1st WR off the board. I love MHJ and (Rome) Odunze but Nabers brings a different element. It’ll come down to preference of style but I guarantee some teams will have Nabers at the top of the list,” Jeremiah wrote on X.

I wouldn't be shocked if Nabers ended up being the 1st WR off the board. I love MHJ and Odunze but Nabers brings a different element. It'll come down to preference of style but I guarantee some teams will have Nabers at the top of the list. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 18, 2024

Jeremiah is extremely high on this year’s wide receiver class. He has Harrison, Odunze and Nabers ranked No. 2, 3 and 4 respectively in his latest overall player rankings for the 2024 draft class. He has also consistently placed Harrison ahead of both Odunze and Nabers in mock drafts, so Jeremiah is not necessarily predicting that Nabers will be taken before Harrison. He is simply saying he would not be stunned if it happened, which is significant since a lot of other people would be.

Harrison had 1,200-plus receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons at Ohio State. Nabers had 72 catches for 1,017 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022 before exploding last season with 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 scores. Both Harrison and Nabers have NFL star written all over them.

Harrison certainly seems confident that his draft position is cemented, as evidenced by the unconventional approach he took with the NFL Scouting Combine last month.