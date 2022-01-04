Infamous draft bust released by Giants after reportedly falling asleep in meetings

The hits just keep on coming for one notorious NFL draft bust.

The Giants announced on Tuesday that they had released offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson from their practice squad.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan added after the news broke that he heard Wilson had been falling asleep in team meetings with regularity.

The 22-year-old Wilson, an ex-Georgia star, was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he ended up being a complete mess with the team and lasted less than a year before being traded to the Miami Dolphins. Wilson then got into more trouble while with the Dolphins and was released. The Giants took a shot on him in September, but that apparently did not work out either.

All of this has taken place for Wilson in less than two years. At this point, it would be a major surprise if he got another shot with an NFL team.

Photo: Feb 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson (OL52) during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports