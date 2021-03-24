Draft bust Isaiah Wilson facing charges over high-speed car chase

Less than a week after being released by the Miami Dolphins, we have some more context for why Isaiah Wilson’s NFL career is basically finished for now.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Wilson was arrested on Jan. 7 and faces multiple charges after a high-speed car chase. Wilson was clocked going 123 mph on radar, according to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office incident report. When a police officer began pursuing Wilson’s vehicle, Wilson tried to flee. The chase reached speeds as high as 140 mph, and officers called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Shortly thereafter, Wilson crashed his vehicle, and was arrested by an undercover ICE officer who came upon the accident. A female was with Wilson in the vehicle in possession of 3.4 grams of marijuana.

Wilson faces numerous charges, including felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving, reckless conduct, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.

The Dolphins traded for Wilson earlier this month hoping to revive his career with a fresh start after he played four snaps for the Tennessee Titans last year. However, he was cut after just three days. A source told ESPN that the Dolphins had some knowledge of the January arrest, but did not have the full details.

Wilson has had plenty of other off-field issues as well since being drafted in the first round last year. Now in light of this, his NFL career is probably over, at least for the time being.