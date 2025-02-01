Drake Maye optimistic about Patriots’ revamped coaching staff

The New England Patriots will look quite different in 2025 after turning over their coaching staff yet again. And while that tends to be a death sentence for most young quarterbacks, Drake Maye is optimistic about how things will ultimately turn out.

For the first time since the hiring of head coach Mike Vrabel, Maye expressed an excitement about his future and the future of the Patriots.

"He's [Mike Vrabel] been awesome." @Patriots QB Drake Maye discussed how excited he is to play for HC Mike Vrabel and OC Josh McDaniels. 📻 https://t.co/xbd7JNvi63#Patriots | #NEPats | #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/KjpPoXBK7g — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 31, 2025

“Yeah, he reached out to me and we got on the phone. He’s been awesome,” Maye told SiriusXM NFL Radio from the Pro Bowl Games. “Obviously, a guy who’s done it and played in the league and won a Super Bowl, you have a respect of what he’s done and seeing what he’s done. I think the biggest thing is he’s been a head coach and he knows what it’s like. So excited to get up to New England and get things going.”

Maye’s rookie season was a bit of a mixed bag. The third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft flashed at times but also endured the anticipated struggles. He finished with a 3-9 record after replacing veteran Jacoby Brissett, while completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In Year 2, more than the head coach will change for Maye. Josh McDaniels will return as the team’s offensive coordinator, ushering in a brand new system for the young quarterback to learn.

“Coach McDaniels, obviously, what he’s done there and the success he’s had. Fortunate to be able to have a guy come in who’s done it at a high level and learn from him coaching one of the best ever and the best ever, in my opinion, Tom (Brady),” Maye said. “Got a great chance to go back and all those years of film you have in a little database, it’s all their play calls and all coach McDaniels’ stuff and what he did with Tom. It’s fortunate for me to go back and study it up and get ready for this next season.”

The system should be friendly to Maye, so it’s easy to see why he’s excited and optimistic.