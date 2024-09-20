Drake Maye had great show of respect for Aaron Rodgers

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had an opportunity to briefly meet one of his idols on Thursday, and the rookie made sure not to pass it up.

Maye made his NFL regular-season debut when he took over late for Jacoby Brissett in New England’s 24-3 loss to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. After the game, the former North Carolina star had a great show of respect for Aaron Rodgers.

Maye patiently waited for Rodgers while the four-time NFL MVP was doing an on-field interview with Amazon. The No. 3 overall pick said he was “waiting for the GOAT.”

Drake Maye stood nearby while Aaron Rodgers did his interview with Amazon. “I’m waiting for the GOAT.” pic.twitter.com/prlVM61VKI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2024

While the two did not talk for very long, a smiling Maye could be heard telling Rodgers that Maye is a “big fan.”

Naturally, some Patriots fans were irked by Maye calling Rodgers “the GOAT.” In New England, that title is reserved for Tom Brady and Tom Brady only. Maye, who previously called Brady the GOAT as well, told Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald that he idolized Rodgers growing up.

“He was my favorite player growing up,” Maye said. “I had a phone case with Aaron Rodgers on it for like five years of my life. He was doing a press conference, and I was late getting back here, but just wanted to let him know I’m a big fan. Enjoyed watching him tonight even though it was against us. Still, always a fan at heart, first.”

Rodgers is 18 years older than the 22-year-old Maye. You can understand why Maye was so excited to shake hands with a player he grew up admiring like most other kids who watched football. That was a great way for Maye to show respect to one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.