Former Bronco has brutal assessment of team’s 2022 issues

Dre’Mont Jones was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2019 and spent his entire career up to now playing for them. Now that he has departed the organization, however, he had a pretty harsh view of how things went for the team last season.

Jones signed with the Seattle Seahawks this week, and the defensive lineman said Friday that his final season with Denver was “hectic” and full of “unnecessary” drama.

Dre’Mont Jones on the air in Seattle this morning when asked about his time in Denver: “I’ll keep it short…it was more hectic than I’d like it to be. Too much going on. Lots of drama that was unnecessary. Football wasn’t as important as it needed to be at one point…” — Zach Bye (@byesline) March 17, 2023

Jones’ comments are pretty scathing, but hardly a surprise. The 2022 Broncos were a disaster from start to finish, from Russell Wilson’s struggles to a head coach in Nathaniel Hackett who did not even last one full season. Admittedly, Jones did not sound like he was having a great time in 2021, either.

The Broncos seem to be cleaning things up under new coach Sean Payton, as evidenced by one approach he is taking. Based on comments like Jones’, he had no choice but to make major changes.