Drew Brees reveals how closely involved he still is with Saints

It’s no secret that Drew Brees has a great affinity for the Saints and the city of New Orleans. However, few might have known just how strong Brees’ ties to the organization remain.

Brees, now an analyst for NBC, appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” Friday and revealed just how closely he keeps in touch with the team. He admitted he is in regular contact with quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, and when pressed, he even revealed how much he knew about what the team planned to do against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

“I’m in touch with (Winston) and Taysom quite a bit throughout training camp, preseason, and during the season,” Brees said.

The quarterback then had a telling response when asked by Patrick if he was an unofficial assistant coach.

“I will say this: I did have the gameplan for the game in my hand,” Brees admitted.

Drew Brees (@drewbrees) may be retired, but he's still fairly involved with the #Saints. So much so that he had the game-plan to last week's game vs. #Packers For Drew's full appearance: https://t.co/27qds2r4pM pic.twitter.com/AupAK7NpV0 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 17, 2021

The gameplan worked, as the Saints beat the Packers 38-3, so if Brees gave any input, it certainly didn’t hurt.

It’s always an issue when a player goes directly to the broadcast booth, as some will inevitably accuse them of bias relating to the team they closely identify with. That hasn’t been a problem for another prominent ex-quarterback, and Brees seems willing to fill the same role. That said, Brees might have to be a little bit careful if he ever has to work a Saints game given how much information he still appears to get.