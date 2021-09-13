Drew Brees took hilarious shot at himself over Jameis Winston TD pass

Drew Brees likely felt mixed emotions on Sunday as he watched the New Orleans Saints dominate the Green Bay Packers, but the future Hall of Famer provided some great commentary of his replacement’s performance.

Brees was working as an analyst for NBC’s “Football Night in America” on Sunday night when he shared his thoughts on the Saints’ 38-3 win. A clip was shown of Jameis Winston completing a deep touchdown pass to Deonte Harris, and Brees had the perfect comment.

“This is what the Saints have been missing.” “The deep ball is back” Drew Brees commenting. Nice touch. pic.twitter.com/nM3rwlgw4O — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) September 13, 2021

“I guess, apparently, this is what the Saints have been missing those last few years,” Brees joked.

Brees’ colleagues Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy loved the self-deprecating humor, with Tirico joking that Brees “took our comment.”

The joke was perfectly timed, but there was certainly some truth behind it. No one is going to argue that Winston is a better quarterback than Brees, but Brees’ arm strength was clearly an issue the last two or three seasons he played. Winston should allow the Saints to do some things that they couldn’t do toward the end of Brees’ career.

Between the funny deep ball joke and his hair making an epic comeback, Brees has managed to create plenty of buzz in the first week of his new job.