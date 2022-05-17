Reporter reveals why Drew Brees NFL comeback is unlikely

Drew Brees hinted over the weekend that he has not ruled out playing football again next season, but at least one longtime NFL insider would be shocked if the former New Orleans Saints star actually returned.

A recent report claimed Brees and NBC have decided to part ways after Brees was with the network for just one season. In a pair of tweets on Sunday, Brees left the door open to continue working at NBC. He also hinted that he could do some other things, one of which would be playing in the NFL.

ESPN’s Ed Werder said Tuesday that he is not taking the comeback talk seriously. One reason for that is that Brees recently underwent shoulder surgery.

Knowing Drew Brees over the years, I do not take seriously his recent social media posts about unretiring to play QB in the #NFL. For one thing, he had left shoulder surgery two weeks ago and would be physically unable to play until at least September or October, per a source. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) May 17, 2022

The procedure was done on Brees’ left arm, so it was not his throwing shoulder. Still, any surgery for a 43-year-old quarterback who has not played in over a year is a concern.

Brees is probably trying to control the narrative surrounding his brief tenure at NBC. A lot of people expected him to be more impressive in his studio role. There was even talk at one point about him potentially taking over for Cris Collinsworth, but that is not going to happen.

We tend to agree with Werder that a Brees comeback is highly unlikely. Heck, even the future Hall of Famer’s former team seems skeptical.