Saints coach offers theory about Drew Brees comeback tweet

New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen is not exactly rushing to get in contact with Drew Brees after the former quarterback hinted at a comeback on Sunday.

Allen said Monday that he did not even know much about the Brees tweet, but that his belief was it was “made in jest” and that the two sides have not had any conversations about a return.

“My wife’s the one that told me about it, because I don’t follow social media,” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “So I thought, ‘Well, that’s interesting, that’ll bring up some questions tomorrow at the golf tournament.’ But certainly, I think it was a comment made in jest. We certainly haven’t had any conversations in that regard.”

Brees’ tweets certainly garnered a lot of attention in the football world, and that is understandable when you look at what was said. Those comments came in the wake of media reports that suggested Brees was leaving NBC after just one season. Whether in jest or not, Brees certainly succeeded if he was looking to divert attention from that story.

The Saints already have Jameis Winston signed on as their starting quarterback for 2022. They don’t want to upset him, which is another reason why they’re not rushing to deal with what Brees said.