Drew Brees injury leads Dez Bryant to recall Tony Romo’s heroics

Drew Brees’ injury led Dez Bryant to recall some past heroics from Tony Romo.

On Monday, we learned that Brees has multiple fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Brees played half of New Orleans’ win over San Francisco and exited the game due to injuries sustained from a hard hit.

The injury sounds very similar to what Romo played through in 2011.

Romo sustained a broken rib and punctured lung after taking a huge hit from Ahmad Brooks on the third play of the Cowboys’ Week 2 game against San Francisco in 2011. Romo played through the injury and took a painkilling injection at halftime. He went 12-of-15 passes for 201 yards in the fourth quarter and overtime, connecting with Jesse Holley on a 77-yard completion to set up the winning kick in overtime.

The story of Brees reminded some of Romo’s accomplishment.

Bryant, who was on the Cowboys that year but did not play in the game, tweeted “9” in response to a tweet about the game.

Nine, of course, was Romo’s jersey number.

The crazy thing is Romo played in all 16 games that season, including a win over Washington the following week. That win probably felt extra sweet for Romo after some of the trash talking Washington did.