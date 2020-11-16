Drew Brees has collapsed lung, multiple rib fractures

Drew Brees left Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a chest injury, and we now have a better idea of the severity.

Brees has been diagnosed with a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures on either side of his chest, according to ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Brees exited Sunday’s game following a big hit from Niners defensive tackle Kentavius Street. The play drew a flag for roughing the passer, but replays appeared to show it was a clean hit. You can watch the play here.

The damage was not all done on that hit, however. Street’s hit left Brees with two fractured ribs on his left side, but Werder reports that X-rays revealed three other fractures on the right side from the week before against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees is also said to be dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder. With all of that in mind, it’s easy to see why the Saints are preparing for him to miss multiple weeks.