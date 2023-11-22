Drew Brees explains why he could no longer make an NFL comeback

Drew Brees last played in the NFL in 2020 and was still hearing from teams as recently as 2021. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old explained why he could no longer make an NFL comeback even if he wanted to.

Brees was interviewed by Evan Cohen on ESPN Radio Tuesday. The former quarterback was asked by the host when the last time was that he heard from a team interested in signing him. Brees laughed and said it was 2021. Then he made a really interesting revelation about why he could not make a comeback — he doesn’t even throw right-handed anymore.

“I’ll let you in on a little fact — I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. My right arm does not work. When I throw in the backyard right now, I throw left-handed,” Brees revealed.

“I can play pickleball just because it’s below the waist, but anything above my shoulders I’ve got a hard time with.”

Brees says his shoulder problems originated after he suffered a torn labrum and rotator cuff damage in the last game of the 2005 season. That shoulder injury led most teams to be fearful of signing him in free agency, which is how he ended up signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees told Cohen that not being able to throw with his right arm anymore is “definitely a result of the injury that I suffered when I left San Diego — the dislocated right shoulder and all that stuff that I thought I may never play again. That kind of put me on the fast track to a degenerative shoulder.

“I don’t throw with my right arm anymore. If I could, I would absolutely still be playing.”

Hold up…Drew Brees is a lefty now? (No, not clickbait) Great story from @drewbrees about how his famous shoulder injury in 2005 still impacts him today. pic.twitter.com/7xKXi99aZ9 — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) November 21, 2023

Even though he had passed for 51 touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Chargers, the team was outbid by the Saints in free agency, while the Miami Dolphins were too fearful to even make him an offer.

Brees proved nearly everyone wrong and went on to play 15 seasons for the Saints, making 12 Pro Bowls and winning a Super Bowl. At least his arm injury hasn’t prevented him from playing pickleball, which doesn’t require overhand motions.