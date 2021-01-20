Brittany Brees revealed how many injuries Drew played through in 2020

It was no secret that Drew Brees wasn’t at his best physically in 2020, but his wife Brittany is finally giving us the full picture of just how bad things were.

Brittany Brees, in an Instagram post, laid out the number of injuries that the New Orleans Saints quarterback battled through during the season. In addition to broken ribs and a collapsed lung that had previously been divulged, Brittany revealed that Brees battled a torn rotator cuff and a torn fascia in his foot.

In her latest Instagram post, Drew Brees' wife Brittany said that Drew played with all these injuries this season: – Torn rotator cuff

– Torn fascia in foot

– Plus, 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung (which we already knew about)@WWLTV — Andrew Doak (@AndrewDoak_WWL) January 20, 2021

Brees didn’t have a lot of juice on his passes, particularly late in the season. If Brees had some sort of rotator cuff injury in his throwing shoulder, that would explain a lot about those struggles that culminated in his worst playoff performance ever. It also makes a lot more sense why he’s ready to move on from the NFL.

It’s worth noting that Brees was not the only Saints star to play through major pain in 2020.