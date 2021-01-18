Drew Brees goes out on his worst playoff game ever

Drew Brees is widely expected to retire now that the New Orleans Saints’ season has come to an end. Unfortunately, he went out with his worst playoff performance ever.

Brees, who returned from 11 fractured ribs this season, went just 19/34 for 134 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions in his Saints’ 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Jared Cook also lost a fumble, marking four total turnovers for the Saints.

Brees previously had thrown two interceptions three times in his playoff career (once in a win and twice in losses). His three turnovers were a playoff career-worst mark.

Brees was pressured frequently, unable to make accurate throws, and seemed to be in a rush to constantly get rid of the ball. The best pass play the Saints had wasn’t even with Brees in the game.

Brees was going to have to go out at some point, and there was a 1/32 chance he would go out on top. Even if winning it all was unlikely, it was still a shame to see Brees put up a stinker against Tampa Bay. He had played fairly well since returning from his ribs injury, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday.