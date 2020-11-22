 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 21, 2020

Report: Drew Brees actually has 11 rib fractures

November 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Drew Brees

Drew Brees was placed on injured reserve by the New Orleans Saints this week, and new information makes it very easy to see why he has to miss a few weeks.

Brees entered Week 10 with three rib fractures suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. Then Brees took this big hit from Kentavius Street in the second quarter of the Saints’ win over the 49ers and suffered two more rib fractures on his left side. He also had a collapsed lung.

ESPN’s Ed Werder, who shared the initial report about Brees’ five rib fractures, shared more information on Saturday about the quarterback’s status. Werder says doctors have discovered six more rib factures, giving Brees a total of 11 he is recovering from.

Being placed on IR ensures Brees will miss at least three games. He could miss even more if he needs further time to heal.

The Saints have a few options at quarterback and are making a surprising choice for Week 11 with Brees unavailable.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus