Drew Lock getting closer to returning for Broncos

Drew Lock is getting closer to a return for the Denver Broncos, according to a report.

NFL Network reporter James Palmer said on Friday that Lock is 50/50 to start for the Broncos in the team’s Week 5 game against New England.

Lock suffered a shoulder injury in the Broncos’ Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel started in the team’s Week 3 loss. Brett Rypien got the start in Week 4 and helped the team beat the New York Jets.

Lock was initially said to have a 2-6 week injury timetable. Palmer has been consistent in saying Lock could beat the timetable.

Though Rypien appeared to be more capable than Driskel, there is little doubt that Denver is the most competitive with Lock at quarterback. Lock has passed for eight touchdowns and three interceptions in seven career NFL games. Denver is 1-3 this season.